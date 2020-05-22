All apartments in Laurel
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
7808 KILLBARRON DRIVE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

7808 KILLBARRON DRIVE

7808 Killbarron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7808 Killbarron Drive, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
pool
clubhouse
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
Very spacious basement apartment (1923 sq. ft) in stately home upscale neighborhood. Beautifully landscaped separate entrance. All utilities included in rent! One bedroom with media room, or media room w/french doors could be used as second bedroom. Big wet bar area acts as a fully functioning kitchen with mini fridge, dishwasher, convention oven and stovetop. Location can't be beat... 5 miles to Fort Meade, 20 minutes to either DC or Baltimore. Convenient to Metro and only 15 minute to BWI. Wonderful community amenities include pool and clubhouse. Owners occupy top floors of home. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

