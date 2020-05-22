7808 KILLBARRON DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included pool clubhouse media room range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room

Very spacious basement apartment (1923 sq. ft) in stately home upscale neighborhood. Beautifully landscaped separate entrance. All utilities included in rent! One bedroom with media room, or media room w/french doors could be used as second bedroom. Big wet bar area acts as a fully functioning kitchen with mini fridge, dishwasher, convention oven and stovetop. Location can't be beat... 5 miles to Fort Meade, 20 minutes to either DC or Baltimore. Convenient to Metro and only 15 minute to BWI. Wonderful community amenities include pool and clubhouse. Owners occupy top floors of home. No pets.