All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 7711 Carissa Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
7711 Carissa Ln
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

7711 Carissa Ln

7711 Carissa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7711 Carissa Lane, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 BR/3.5 BA Townhome in Laurel. Step into your living room with beautiful hardwood floors and excellent natural lighting. A separate dining room has immediate access to the outside deck, which is great for entertaining. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances and great counter and storage space. The upper level of the home has a master bedroom suite for privacy. The shared hall bath is great for the other two bedrooms on this floor. The fully finished basement offers a walk-out to the backyard, which is fully fenced. There is even an additional full bath and bedroom on this level.

Pets considered on a case by case basis and with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5053982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 Carissa Ln have any available units?
7711 Carissa Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 Carissa Ln have?
Some of 7711 Carissa Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 Carissa Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7711 Carissa Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 Carissa Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7711 Carissa Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7711 Carissa Ln offer parking?
No, 7711 Carissa Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7711 Carissa Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 Carissa Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 Carissa Ln have a pool?
No, 7711 Carissa Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7711 Carissa Ln have accessible units?
No, 7711 Carissa Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 Carissa Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7711 Carissa Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir
Laurel, MD 20724
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way
Laurel, MD 20724
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaurel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Pet Friendly Apartments
Laurel Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDWoodlawn, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College