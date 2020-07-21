7711 Carissa Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 BR/3.5 BA Townhome in Laurel. Step into your living room with beautiful hardwood floors and excellent natural lighting. A separate dining room has immediate access to the outside deck, which is great for entertaining. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances and great counter and storage space. The upper level of the home has a master bedroom suite for privacy. The shared hall bath is great for the other two bedrooms on this floor. The fully finished basement offers a walk-out to the backyard, which is fully fenced. There is even an additional full bath and bedroom on this level.



Pets considered on a case by case basis and with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5053982)