Move-in Ready - Detached Home near Laurel Historic District. 4-BR, 2-BA and zoned Commercial. The possibilities on endless. Completely renovated, New Roof, New Hardwood Floors, Appliances,HVAC, Electric, Water Heater and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42 AVONDALE STREET have any available units?
42 AVONDALE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 AVONDALE STREET have?
Some of 42 AVONDALE STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 AVONDALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
42 AVONDALE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.