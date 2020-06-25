42 AVONDALE STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave oven

Move-in Ready - Detached Home near Laurel Historic District. 4-BR, 2-BA and zoned Commercial. The possibilities on endless. Completely renovated, New Roof, New Hardwood Floors, Appliances,HVAC, Electric, Water Heater and more.