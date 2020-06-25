All apartments in Laurel
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

42 AVONDALE STREET

42 Avondale Street · No Longer Available
Location

42 Avondale Street, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
oven
Move-in Ready - Detached Home near Laurel Historic District. 4-BR, 2-BA and zoned Commercial. The possibilities on endless. Completely renovated, New Roof, New Hardwood Floors, Appliances,HVAC, Electric, Water Heater and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 AVONDALE STREET have any available units?
42 AVONDALE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 AVONDALE STREET have?
Some of 42 AVONDALE STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 AVONDALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
42 AVONDALE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 AVONDALE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 42 AVONDALE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 42 AVONDALE STREET offer parking?
No, 42 AVONDALE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 42 AVONDALE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 AVONDALE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 AVONDALE STREET have a pool?
No, 42 AVONDALE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 42 AVONDALE STREET have accessible units?
No, 42 AVONDALE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 42 AVONDALE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 AVONDALE STREET has units with dishwashers.
