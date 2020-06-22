412 LAUREL AVENUE

Beautiful Cape Cod near historical downtown Laurel! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Kitchen connected to a big dining room! Huge master bedroom with a full bathroom! Lots of natural light! Very spacious throughout home! Washer and dryer included for you convenience! Large front porch! A must see home! SEE PHOTOS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
