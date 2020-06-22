All apartments in Laurel
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

412 LAUREL AVENUE

412 Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

412 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Cape Cod near historical downtown Laurel! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Kitchen connected to a big dining room! Huge master bedroom with a full bathroom! Lots of natural light! Very spacious throughout home! Washer and dryer included for you convenience! Large front porch! A must see home! SEE PHOTOS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 LAUREL AVENUE have any available units?
412 LAUREL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 LAUREL AVENUE have?
Some of 412 LAUREL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 LAUREL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
412 LAUREL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 LAUREL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 412 LAUREL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 412 LAUREL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 412 LAUREL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 412 LAUREL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 LAUREL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 LAUREL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 412 LAUREL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 412 LAUREL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 412 LAUREL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 412 LAUREL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 LAUREL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
