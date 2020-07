Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

MUST SEE! NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM - 1 BATH CONDO 831 sq. ft. OVERLOOKING THE COMMUNITY POOL! THE CONDO IS #302. LARGE BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET! UPDATED KITCHEN HAS, NEW CABINETS, SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER AND NEW LTV FLOORING! FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET. BATHROOM HAS NEW VANITY! NEW LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT! EXCELLENT LOCATION! CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, NSA, FT MEADE, 95!