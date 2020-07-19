Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 15603 DORSET ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
15603 DORSET ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15603 DORSET ROAD
15603 Dorset Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
15603 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD 20707
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super cute, updated, one bedroom one bath condo, washer/dryer in unit. Awesome community amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15603 DORSET ROAD have any available units?
15603 DORSET ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15603 DORSET ROAD have?
Some of 15603 DORSET ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15603 DORSET ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15603 DORSET ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15603 DORSET ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15603 DORSET ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 15603 DORSET ROAD offer parking?
No, 15603 DORSET ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 15603 DORSET ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15603 DORSET ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15603 DORSET ROAD have a pool?
No, 15603 DORSET ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 15603 DORSET ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15603 DORSET ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15603 DORSET ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15603 DORSET ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Cross Creek
810 Kay Ct
Laurel, MD 20707
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724
Similar Pages
Laurel 1 Bedrooms
Laurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with Parking
Laurel Pet Friendly Places
Laurel Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
McLean, VA
Milford Mill, MD
Suitland, MD
Woodlawn, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Laurel Lakes
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College