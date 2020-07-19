All apartments in Laurel
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
15603 DORSET ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15603 DORSET ROAD

15603 Dorset Road · No Longer Available
Location

15603 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super cute, updated, one bedroom one bath condo, washer/dryer in unit. Awesome community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15603 DORSET ROAD have any available units?
15603 DORSET ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15603 DORSET ROAD have?
Some of 15603 DORSET ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15603 DORSET ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15603 DORSET ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15603 DORSET ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15603 DORSET ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15603 DORSET ROAD offer parking?
No, 15603 DORSET ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 15603 DORSET ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15603 DORSET ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15603 DORSET ROAD have a pool?
No, 15603 DORSET ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 15603 DORSET ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15603 DORSET ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15603 DORSET ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15603 DORSET ROAD has units with dishwashers.
