14908 Ashford Pl
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

14908 Ashford Pl

14908 Ashford Place · No Longer Available
Location

14908 Ashford Place, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Newly Renovated Garage Townhome in Quiet Community - Property Id: 132726

Beautifully renovated three level garage townhome. Top-to-bottom overhaul. Entire house upgraded; interior and exterior. Brand new everything !! Appliances, fixtures, bathrooms, flooring. windows...no detail overlooked ! Property has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath. Master bath is ensuite. Fenced in backyard and brand new deck. Community pool and tennis courts. Nearby walking/biking trail. Prime location in the heart of Laurel. Close to restaurants and shopping. Easy access to 95 and 295. Quiet street in well maintained community. A must see. Immediate occupancy. No Vouchers. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!!! Text or e-mail !! No calls !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132726p
Property Id 132726

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5012993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14908 Ashford Pl have any available units?
14908 Ashford Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14908 Ashford Pl have?
Some of 14908 Ashford Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14908 Ashford Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14908 Ashford Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14908 Ashford Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14908 Ashford Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 14908 Ashford Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14908 Ashford Pl offers parking.
Does 14908 Ashford Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14908 Ashford Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14908 Ashford Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14908 Ashford Pl has a pool.
Does 14908 Ashford Pl have accessible units?
No, 14908 Ashford Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14908 Ashford Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14908 Ashford Pl has units with dishwashers.
