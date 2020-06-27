14908 Ashford Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Newly Renovated Garage Townhome in Quiet Community - Property Id: 132726



Beautifully renovated three level garage townhome. Top-to-bottom overhaul. Entire house upgraded; interior and exterior. Brand new everything !! Appliances, fixtures, bathrooms, flooring. windows...no detail overlooked ! Property has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath. Master bath is ensuite. Fenced in backyard and brand new deck. Community pool and tennis courts. Nearby walking/biking trail. Prime location in the heart of Laurel. Close to restaurants and shopping. Easy access to 95 and 295. Quiet street in well maintained community. A must see. Immediate occupancy. No Vouchers. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!!! Text or e-mail !! No calls !

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132726p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5012993)