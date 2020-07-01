All apartments in Laurel
14103 William St Apt F

14103 William Street · No Longer Available
Location

14103 William Street, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo with loft located in Laurel, MD. Features include rich laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with cathedral ceilings! Kitchen has been updated with gorgeous counter tops and lots of cabinet storage, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. A separate bedroom space leads to a newly updated bathroom that includes custom tiled floors and shower enclosure and new fixtures. Laundry area includes newer stackable washer/dryer. Enjoy a private balcony great for entertaining with wooded view!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5226154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14103 William St Apt F have any available units?
14103 William St Apt F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14103 William St Apt F have?
Some of 14103 William St Apt F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14103 William St Apt F currently offering any rent specials?
14103 William St Apt F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14103 William St Apt F pet-friendly?
No, 14103 William St Apt F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 14103 William St Apt F offer parking?
No, 14103 William St Apt F does not offer parking.
Does 14103 William St Apt F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14103 William St Apt F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14103 William St Apt F have a pool?
No, 14103 William St Apt F does not have a pool.
Does 14103 William St Apt F have accessible units?
No, 14103 William St Apt F does not have accessible units.
Does 14103 William St Apt F have units with dishwashers?
No, 14103 William St Apt F does not have units with dishwashers.

