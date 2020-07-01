14103 William St Apt F

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo with loft located in Laurel, MD. Features include rich laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with cathedral ceilings! Kitchen has been updated with gorgeous counter tops and lots of cabinet storage, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. A separate bedroom space leads to a newly updated bathroom that includes custom tiled floors and shower enclosure and new fixtures. Laundry area includes newer stackable washer/dryer. Enjoy a private balcony great for entertaining with wooded view!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



