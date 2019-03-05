All apartments in Laurel
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

14035 Vista Dr Unit 178

14035 Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14035 Vista Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2BR/2BA Condo in Laurel. Walk on inside to an open living and dining room combo with plenty of windows providing a ton of natural light and dark hardwood laminate flooring. The updated kitchen provides granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. The bedrooms are very spacious and provide ample closet space and the bathrooms are updated with a stand up glass shower. The condo also provides a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5491815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

