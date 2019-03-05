14035 Vista Dr Unit 178

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2BR/2BA Condo in Laurel. Walk on inside to an open living and dining room combo with plenty of windows providing a ton of natural light and dark hardwood laminate flooring. The updated kitchen provides granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. The bedrooms are very spacious and provide ample closet space and the bathrooms are updated with a stand up glass shower. The condo also provides a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



