Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in the heart of Laurel. Hardwood floors throughout this spacious open floor plan , enjoy cooking and entertaining in your gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy running around the lake or just walking to Laurel Mall. This property is the place you want to call home.