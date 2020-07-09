All apartments in Largo
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:07 AM

649 Mt Lubentia W

649 Mount Lubentia Court West · No Longer Available
Location

649 Mount Lubentia Court West, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing renovated Largo townhouse offers 2 master bedrooms with full bathrooms and plenty of closets. With lots of sunlight this spacious house has been updated with a modern kitchen and appliances, hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. The living space includes a wall of windows, 1/2 bathroom and a dining area which overlooks a deck and backyard. The lower level is a 2 room finished area with carpet, loads of storage space. A new washer and dryer is included along with pre-wired for cable and central heat and A/C. Privacy fence in backyard with a patio area. On-street assigned parking is available. Easy access to shopping and restaurants, to 495, RTE 50 corridor and Metro into DC. A short distance to Prince Georges Community College, the New Prince George's Hospital and Downtown Largo. Date Available: August 15, 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or call (443) 457-3288 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

