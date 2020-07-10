All apartments in Largo
Largo, MD
10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5
Last updated December 8 2019 at 8:37 AM

10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5

10242 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Location

10242 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
Please click here to apply

Walking distance to PG Community College and close to I-495 corridor
WATER included on the rent price.
Lovely condo in sought after community.
Open floor plan with plenty of sunshine.
Recently remodeled with fresh paint.
WATER is included with the rent.
Patio located off of dining area facing the wooded area.
Eat in kitchen with full size washer and dryer. Plenty of cabinet space.
DON'T MISS IT! Excellent location for students! Close to PGCC, I-495 corridor and Rt 4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 have any available units?
10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 have?
Some of 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 currently offering any rent specials?
10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 pet-friendly?
No, 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 offer parking?
No, 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 does not offer parking.
Does 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 have a pool?
Yes, 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 has a pool.
Does 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 have accessible units?
No, 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 does not have accessible units.
Does 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10242 Prince Pl Apt 20-T5 has units with air conditioning.

