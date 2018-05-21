All apartments in Largo
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:31 PM

10202 PRINCE PLACE

10202 Prince Place · (301) 805-5200
Location

10202 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-104 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this well maintained one bedroom condo that features a large living and dining area, hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious balcony with huge sliding glass doors off of the living room and dining room respectively, a huge walk-in closet in the MB, and so much more. Minutes away from Prince George's Community College, metro, shopping and upcoming hospital.Water is included in rent. W/D hookup only, tenant must provide own washer and dryer. No pets, No smoking in unit.Qualifying household income at least 52k

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10202 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10202 PRINCE PLACE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10202 PRINCE PLACE have?
Some of 10202 PRINCE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10202 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10202 PRINCE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10202 PRINCE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10202 PRINCE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10202 PRINCE PLACE offer parking?
No, 10202 PRINCE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10202 PRINCE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10202 PRINCE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10202 PRINCE PLACE have a pool?
No, 10202 PRINCE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10202 PRINCE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10202 PRINCE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10202 PRINCE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10202 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10202 PRINCE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10202 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
