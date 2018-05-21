10202 PRINCE PLACE

Amenities

Welcome home to this well maintained one bedroom condo that features a large living and dining area, hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious balcony with huge sliding glass doors off of the living room and dining room respectively, a huge walk-in closet in the MB, and so much more. Minutes away from Prince George's Community College, metro, shopping and upcoming hospital.Water is included in rent. W/D hookup only, tenant must provide own washer and dryer. No pets, No smoking in unit.Qualifying household income at least 52k