Home
/
Largo, MD
/
10129 PRINCE PLACE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:10 PM

10129 PRINCE PLACE

10129 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Location

10129 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Lovely top floor unit. 2 bedroom and 2 baths. Fresh paint and new carpet. Stainless steel appliances hardwood flooring. Electric fireplace. Assign parking. All utilities are included! Income qualifications: $50,000 a year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10129 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10129 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10129 PRINCE PLACE have?
Some of 10129 PRINCE PLACE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10129 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10129 PRINCE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10129 PRINCE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10129 PRINCE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10129 PRINCE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10129 PRINCE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 10129 PRINCE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10129 PRINCE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10129 PRINCE PLACE have a pool?
No, 10129 PRINCE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10129 PRINCE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10129 PRINCE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10129 PRINCE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10129 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10129 PRINCE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10129 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
