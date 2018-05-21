Lovely top floor unit. 2 bedroom and 2 baths. Fresh paint and new carpet. Stainless steel appliances hardwood flooring. Electric fireplace. Assign parking. All utilities are included! Income qualifications: $50,000 a year
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10129 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10129 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10129 PRINCE PLACE have?
Some of 10129 PRINCE PLACE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10129 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10129 PRINCE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.