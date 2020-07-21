10008 Prince Royal Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage carpet

3 Bedroom Townhome with 2 Full and 2 Half Baths Minutes from Metro, Beltway and More - PRICE REDUCTION & $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT JUST FOR YOU! Home is move in ready with new carpet, fresh paint and new floor in upstairs bathroom. OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW, SATURDAY 9/13/19 FROM 11AM TO 3PM!



This spacious and cozy 3 bedroom 2 full / 2 half bathroom is situated in the heart of Largo, MD. Less than 5 minutes from the Metro, Beltway and Prince George's Community College you will be in the middle of what Largo has to offer. 30 minutes from DC! Home has a finished basement with one car garage, master suite with two closets, custom built closets in both bedrooms, washer and dryer included and plenty of natural light. Home is available for IMMEDIATE move-in. Open House this Saturday from 11am to 2pm or get ahead of the crowd and book your showing NOW. Rent: $2,250 per month. Realtors and Brokers are welcome. Small pets are allowed. Minimum 600 credit score.



(RLNE5084486)