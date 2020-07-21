All apartments in Largo
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

10008 Prince Royal Place

10008 Prince Royal Place · No Longer Available
Location

10008 Prince Royal Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Townhome with 2 Full and 2 Half Baths Minutes from Metro, Beltway and More - PRICE REDUCTION & $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT JUST FOR YOU! Home is move in ready with new carpet, fresh paint and new floor in upstairs bathroom. OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW, SATURDAY 9/13/19 FROM 11AM TO 3PM!

This spacious and cozy 3 bedroom 2 full / 2 half bathroom is situated in the heart of Largo, MD. Less than 5 minutes from the Metro, Beltway and Prince George's Community College you will be in the middle of what Largo has to offer. 30 minutes from DC! Home has a finished basement with one car garage, master suite with two closets, custom built closets in both bedrooms, washer and dryer included and plenty of natural light. Home is available for IMMEDIATE move-in. Open House this Saturday from 11am to 2pm or get ahead of the crowd and book your showing NOW. Rent: $2,250 per month. Realtors and Brokers are welcome. Small pets are allowed. Minimum 600 credit score.

(RLNE5084486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10008 Prince Royal Place have any available units?
10008 Prince Royal Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10008 Prince Royal Place have?
Some of 10008 Prince Royal Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10008 Prince Royal Place currently offering any rent specials?
10008 Prince Royal Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10008 Prince Royal Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10008 Prince Royal Place is pet friendly.
Does 10008 Prince Royal Place offer parking?
Yes, 10008 Prince Royal Place offers parking.
Does 10008 Prince Royal Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10008 Prince Royal Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10008 Prince Royal Place have a pool?
No, 10008 Prince Royal Place does not have a pool.
Does 10008 Prince Royal Place have accessible units?
No, 10008 Prince Royal Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10008 Prince Royal Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10008 Prince Royal Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10008 Prince Royal Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10008 Prince Royal Place does not have units with air conditioning.
