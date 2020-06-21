9246 Annapolis Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Cape Cod in Lanham! - Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Cape Cod Home in Lanham! The first floor has a spacious living room/dining room combo, large addition with vaulted ceilings that would make a great family room, laundry area with washer/dryer included and two spacious bedrooms. The first floor features a fully renovated eat in kitchen with tiled floors, gorgeous granite countertops, new cabinets with plenty of storage space and all appliances including dishwasher. There are also 2 fully updated baths with tiled floors, tiled shower enclosure and new fixtures on the first floor! The 2nd floor has 2 spacious bedrooms as well as a fully updated ½ bath. Lower level is a great unfinished storage basement! Huge Driveway with plenty of parking!



Pets considered on a case by case basis additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5831021)