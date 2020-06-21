All apartments in Lanham
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

9246 Annapolis Rd

9246 Annapolis Road · (240) 224-8220
Location

9246 Annapolis Road, Lanham, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9246 Annapolis Rd · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Cape Cod in Lanham! - Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Cape Cod Home in Lanham! The first floor has a spacious living room/dining room combo, large addition with vaulted ceilings that would make a great family room, laundry area with washer/dryer included and two spacious bedrooms. The first floor features a fully renovated eat in kitchen with tiled floors, gorgeous granite countertops, new cabinets with plenty of storage space and all appliances including dishwasher. There are also 2 fully updated baths with tiled floors, tiled shower enclosure and new fixtures on the first floor! The 2nd floor has 2 spacious bedrooms as well as a fully updated ½ bath. Lower level is a great unfinished storage basement! Huge Driveway with plenty of parking!

Pets considered on a case by case basis additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5831021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

