9246 Annapolis Rd

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Cape Cod in Lanham! - Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Cape Cod Home in Lanham! The first floor has a spacious living room/dining room combo, large addition with vaulted ceilings that would make a great family room, laundry area with washer/dryer included and two spacious bedrooms. The first floor features a fully renovated eat in kitchen with tiled floors, gorgeous granite countertops, new cabinets with plenty of storage space and all appliances including dishwasher. There are also 2 fully updated baths with tiled floors, tiled shower enclosure and new fixtures on the first floor! The 2nd floor has 2 spacious bedrooms as well as a fully updated ½ bath. Lower level is a great unfinished storage basement! Huge Driveway with plenty of parking!
Pets considered on a case by case basis additional pet deposit.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/
(RLNE5831021)