Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great value! This nice and airy brick-front townhouse features an enclosed lower deck and a fenced-in backyard. The house backs to woods, with a nice view from the upper deck. The house is conveniently located minutes from major highways with quick access to various amenities.