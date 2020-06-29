All apartments in Landover
Last updated March 2 2020

1774 Village Green Drive

1774 Village Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1774 Village Green Drive, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated Condo - Hyattsville, Maryland - Property Id: 198958

A beautiful newly renovated two (2) bedroom, one (1) bathroom condominium with central heating and air conditioning, new electric appliances (such as washer, dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal), and new patio sliding glass door. Included in the monthly rent of this condominium are heat (gas) and water utilities; reserved parking; outside landscaping and groundskeeping. This beautiful condominium is just minutes from shopping, dining, and the I495 Capital Beltway.

A $45 application fee is required to perform a criminal and credit check. The application fee will be credited towards the 1st month's rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198958
Property Id 198958

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5441819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1774 Village Green Drive have any available units?
1774 Village Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 1774 Village Green Drive have?
Some of 1774 Village Green Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1774 Village Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1774 Village Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1774 Village Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1774 Village Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 1774 Village Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1774 Village Green Drive offers parking.
Does 1774 Village Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1774 Village Green Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1774 Village Green Drive have a pool?
No, 1774 Village Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1774 Village Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 1774 Village Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1774 Village Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1774 Village Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1774 Village Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1774 Village Green Drive has units with air conditioning.
