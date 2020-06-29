1774 Village Green Drive

Amenities
Newly Renovated Condo - Hyattsville, Maryland - Property Id: 198958
A beautiful newly renovated two (2) bedroom, one (1) bathroom condominium with central heating and air conditioning, new electric appliances (such as washer, dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal), and new patio sliding glass door. Included in the monthly rent of this condominium are heat (gas) and water utilities; reserved parking; outside landscaping and groundskeeping. This beautiful condominium is just minutes from shopping, dining, and the I495 Capital Beltway.
A $45 application fee is required to perform a criminal and credit check. The application fee will be credited towards the 1st month's rent.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5441819)