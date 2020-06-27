Rent Calculator
Lake Arbor, MD
/
1809 MANORFIELD COURT
1809 MANORFIELD COURT
1809 Manorfield Court
No Longer Available
Location
1809 Manorfield Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20721
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
carpet
Property Amenities
Great location and community! Minutes from 495, Washington, DC, Annapolis, Andrews and Boiling Joint bases, and Ft. Meade. Close to Metro station and Wegman's. New carpet and new kitchen appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1809 MANORFIELD COURT have any available units?
1809 MANORFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Arbor, MD
.
What amenities does 1809 MANORFIELD COURT have?
Some of 1809 MANORFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 1809 MANORFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1809 MANORFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 MANORFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1809 MANORFIELD COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor
.
Does 1809 MANORFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 1809 MANORFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1809 MANORFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 MANORFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 MANORFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 1809 MANORFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1809 MANORFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1809 MANORFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 MANORFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 MANORFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 MANORFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 MANORFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
