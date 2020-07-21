Rent Calculator
819 FALCONER ROAD
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
819 FALCONER ROAD
819 Falconer Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
819 Falconer Road, Joppatowne, MD 21085
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful home with beautiful backyard for your outside entertainment. All exterior lawn maintenance is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 819 FALCONER ROAD have any available units?
819 FALCONER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Joppatowne, MD
.
What amenities does 819 FALCONER ROAD have?
Some of 819 FALCONER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 819 FALCONER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
819 FALCONER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 FALCONER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 819 FALCONER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Joppatowne
.
Does 819 FALCONER ROAD offer parking?
No, 819 FALCONER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 819 FALCONER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 FALCONER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 FALCONER ROAD have a pool?
No, 819 FALCONER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 819 FALCONER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 819 FALCONER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 819 FALCONER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 FALCONER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 819 FALCONER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 FALCONER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
