87 Apartments for rent in Joppatowne, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Joppatowne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
5 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
960 sqft
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE
1201 Pauls Lane, Joppatowne, MD
Studio
$2,750
3000+ Sq Ft Office Ready to Move in, Perfect Fit for Sports Medicine or Sports Associated Office Looks Out on Soccer/Lacrosse Field Across Street from Indoor Batting/Training Facility, Perfect Fit Construction, Engineering, State Roads Offices Less

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
538 RIVIERA DRIVE
538 Riviera Drive, Joppatowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
This spacious 2nd floor condo has neutral d~cor and a million dollar view from you balcony....you also have the use of a boat slip up to 25 ft....all appliances will be provided for tenant and owner will pay all condo fees.water and trash.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
26 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,503
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
17 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$929
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
26 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,199
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,145
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
Bowleys Quarters
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1100 sqft
The Village of Carrollwood offers incredibly spacious townhomes in the serene Seneca Creek area of Eastern Baltimore County, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
19 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,498
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
978 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Mile Lane 13 Mile Lane
13 Thirteen Mile Lane, Baltimore County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Quiet place to live. 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen, 1 living room, 1 dining room. Need more information call 4435932483 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/white-marsh-md?lid=13066374 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5559402)

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3101 Laurel Bush Rd.
3101 Laurel Bush Road, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1456 sqft
3101 Laural Bush Rd- 3 Bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot. - Welcome to this hidden gem in Abingdon. When you pull up to this Mid Century Modern ish home, you will see that it sits on an impressive manicured corner lot.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Bowleys Quarters
686 Luthardt Road
686 Luthardt Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1812 sqft
Over 1800 sq ft livable space Townhome. Carpeted flooring. 3 Bathrooms. 3 Spacious Bedrooms. Large Master bedroom with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity sinks. Spacious closet . Separate top floor sitting area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
2305 Rosewood Drive
2305 Rosewood Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Lovely updated home in a nice location! 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Granite kitchen countertops and island. Nice yard. Quiet neighborhood convienient to shopping and restaurants and schools.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
137 SPRUCE WOOD COURT
137 Spruce Woods Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1590 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Full & 2 Half Bath End of Group Townhome in Abingdon, Ideally Located. Large closets, finished walkout basement, large deck, and patio. Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants, and access to I95.

1 of 17

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
475 CRISFIELD DRIVE
475 Crisfield Drive, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2012 sqft
Great location for a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath three level colonial with 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counters and all stainless appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE
5131 Strawbridge Terrace, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
Beautiful, Brick, Luxury Town home with Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors throughout main level with balcony overlooking farm area. Two car garage with opener and many available spaces for guest parking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2608 Laurel Bush Road
2608 Laurel Bush Road, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
2608 Laurel Bush Road Available 07/20/20 ABINGDON - LAUREL VALLEY - AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 Beautiful single family home in Abingdon. ONLY 3 YEARS OLD !!!! Great location close to shopping / schools / recreation / I95 4 Bedroom 2.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Joppatowne, MD

Joppatowne's sister city is the city of Kant, located in eastern Europe in Kyrgyzstan, which sits due east of Bishkek - the capital of the KyrgyzRepublic (Kyrgyzstan). This geographical location has caused Kant and Joppatowne to become "sisters" as both are located in the same proximity to their capitals.

Joppatowne itself is unincorporated - a commuter or "bedroom" community, which is located in Maryland in HarfordCounty. The census-designated place or CDP was founded in the early part of the 60s as a PUD, or planned unit development. A PUD makes use of a number of uses of land, all which are combined as one subdivision. Initiated in the 50s, PUDs follow the concept of master planned communities - integrating homes, retail centers, recreational facilities, and industrial parks all in one locale. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Joppatowne, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Joppatowne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

