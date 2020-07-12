87 Apartments for rent in Joppatowne, MD with parking
Joppatowne's sister city is the city of Kant, located in eastern Europe in Kyrgyzstan, which sits due east of Bishkek - the capital of the KyrgyzRepublic (Kyrgyzstan). This geographical location has caused Kant and Joppatowne to become "sisters" as both are located in the same proximity to their capitals.
Joppatowne itself is unincorporated - a commuter or "bedroom" community, which is located in Maryland in HarfordCounty. The census-designated place or CDP was founded in the early part of the 60s as a PUD, or planned unit development. A PUD makes use of a number of uses of land, all which are combined as one subdivision. Initiated in the 50s, PUDs follow the concept of master planned communities - integrating homes, retail centers, recreational facilities, and industrial parks all in one locale. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Joppatowne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.