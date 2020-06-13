98 Apartments for rent in Joppatowne, MD with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
9 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
210 TRAILS WAY
210 Trails Way, Joppatowne, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3314 sqft
Spacious 3-4 bedroom Villa, age restricted community of 55 or better, 2 story foyer, featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, up graded appliances, first floor laundry and master suite with seat in shower, walk in closets, deck off living

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
300 Avedon Court
300 Avedon Court, Joppatowne, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in quiet court in Harford County.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
410 RIPPLEWOOD ROAD
410 Ripplewood Road, Joppatowne, MD
Studio
$1,650
1196 sqft
Duplex 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home. Entire Interior of Home was Renovated 2 years ago, Large 4 Season Room with Heat and Air. Finished basement with family room area, utility room and additional room for storage or crafts.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
538 RIVIERA DRIVE
538 Riviera Drive, Joppatowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
This spacious 2nd floor condo has neutral d~cor and a million dollar view from you balcony....you also have the use of a boat slip up to 25 ft....all appliances will be provided for tenant and owner will pay all condo fees.water and trash.
Results within 1 mile of Joppatowne
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
909 Woodbridge Court, Unit E
909 Woodbridge Ct, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Come see this immaculate 2/3 bedroom condo. 2nd bedroom has TWO huge walk in closets! Lots of storage space throughout. Breakfast room has French doors and could become a 3rd bedroom if needed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
905 Swallow Crest Court, Unit H
905 Swallow Crest Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Great condo! Quiet neighborhood. New carpet, new kitchen flooring, fresh paint throughout. Updated appliances. 2 full baths. Extra bump out space... great for an office or play area for kids. Lots of natural light! Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1410 HARFORD SQUARE DRIVE
1410 Harford Square Drive, Edgewood, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
Fantastic townhome with in-law suite in the basement. Full second kitchen, full bathroom and walk-out to the back yard. Main floor features parquet hardwood floors, deck, and three spacious bedrooms on the top floor.
Results within 5 miles of Joppatowne
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,437
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
428 DARBY LANE
428 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1701 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse w/ generous loft in quiet neighborhood. Master suite w/ sunny loft and attached full bath. Eat in kitchen w/ nice deck overlooking trees. Assigned parking. Finished basement rec.room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2818 Profitt Path
2818 Profitt Path, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2040 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Unit G
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Great condo! 2 full baths! Small community feel. Close to Rt 40 & convenient to town. Freshly painted, new carpet, tile and updated appliances in the kitchen. Features outdoor space- a private balcony overlooking trees in the community.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bowleys Quarters
1 Unit Available
3922 CUTTY SARK ROAD
3922 Cutty Sark Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1188 sqft
NO BASEMENT! MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM, 1.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
633 N BRANCH COURT
633 North Branch Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1938 sqft
Welcome home to Constant Woods, a premiere location in Abingdon for rent! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome is waiting for you.

1 of 12

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Bowleys Quarters
1 Unit Available
500 Kosoak Road
500 Kosoak Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1080 sqft
Multi level townhouse with a large living room. Good size dining room that overlooks the large deck. Great galley kitchen with stainless appliances and large pantry. Second floor has a great master bedroom with large closets.
City Guide for Joppatowne, MD

Joppatowne's sister city is the city of Kant, located in eastern Europe in Kyrgyzstan, which sits due east of Bishkek - the capital of the KyrgyzRepublic (Kyrgyzstan). This geographical location has caused Kant and Joppatowne to become "sisters" as both are located in the same proximity to their capitals.

Joppatowne itself is unincorporated - a commuter or "bedroom" community, which is located in Maryland in HarfordCounty. The census-designated place or CDP was founded in the early part of the 60s as a PUD, or planned unit development. A PUD makes use of a number of uses of land, all which are combined as one subdivision. Initiated in the 50s, PUDs follow the concept of master planned communities - integrating homes, retail centers, recreational facilities, and industrial parks all in one locale. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Joppatowne, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Joppatowne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

