WELCOME TO COURTYARD PARK APARTMENTS

Courtyard Park is located in a quiet courtyard setting in Hyattsville, Maryland. With easy access to East-West Highway and I-495, the Capital Beltway. Courtyard Parks central location puts you minutes from downtown Washington, D.C., Silver Spring, and College Park. Across from the property youll find a direct line to the Prince Georges Plaza Metro station on the Metro Rail Green Line. Youll be sure to enjoy life at Courtyard Park with newly updated apartments homes and all utilities included.