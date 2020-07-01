All apartments in Hyattsville
Hyattsville, MD
4903 41ST PLACE
4903 41ST PLACE

4903 41st Place · No Longer Available
Location

4903 41st Place, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Centrally located and well maintained Cape Cod just blocks away from vibrant Downtown Hyattsville. Relaxing front porch invites you into this spacious and sun-filled home which boasts four large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floors in the main living area carry you through into the elegant formal dining room, main floor bedroom and full bath. The kitchen includes granite countertops, newer gas appliances, mosaic backsplash and huge adjoining laundry/mudroom with added storage. Upper level contains large linen closet and three additional bedrooms with expansive closets - Master Bedroom includes Jack and Jill En-Suite bathroom. Peaceful and partially fenced back yard includes a stone patio; great for entertaining or relaxing. Additional features include an oversized shed with electricity and 3-Car Private Driveway. **Enjoy outdoor recreation & swimming at Magruder Park only a half-mile away**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 41ST PLACE have any available units?
4903 41ST PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 41ST PLACE have?
Some of 4903 41ST PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 41ST PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4903 41ST PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 41ST PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4903 41ST PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 4903 41ST PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4903 41ST PLACE offers parking.
Does 4903 41ST PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4903 41ST PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 41ST PLACE have a pool?
No, 4903 41ST PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4903 41ST PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4903 41ST PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 41ST PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 41ST PLACE has units with dishwashers.

