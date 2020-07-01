4903 41ST PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Centrally located and well maintained Cape Cod just blocks away from vibrant Downtown Hyattsville. Relaxing front porch invites you into this spacious and sun-filled home which boasts four large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floors in the main living area carry you through into the elegant formal dining room, main floor bedroom and full bath. The kitchen includes granite countertops, newer gas appliances, mosaic backsplash and huge adjoining laundry/mudroom with added storage. Upper level contains large linen closet and three additional bedrooms with expansive closets - Master Bedroom includes Jack and Jill En-Suite bathroom. Peaceful and partially fenced back yard includes a stone patio; great for entertaining or relaxing. Additional features include an oversized shed with electricity and 3-Car Private Driveway. **Enjoy outdoor recreation & swimming at Magruder Park only a half-mile away**