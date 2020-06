Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This amazing home features a huge living room w/ fireplace, fully equipped granite & stainless kitchen, 2 master bedroom suites (one with sitting room and rooftop deck) Simply put, it's the perfect setting for living, working, & playing. Quick access to Metro, MARC & all manor of retail opportunities. Luxury 4-level living at it's best. NO in-person SHOWINGS due to COVID-19 prior to July 1st -