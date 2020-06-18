4507 BURLINGTON ROAD

Amenities

dishwasher microwave refrigerator

PRICE REDUCED! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! This beautiful spacious residence is nestled on a quiet block in a desirably tranquil location.The house comes complete with a very spacious living room, kitchen; dining area, main level powder room, two full bathrooms, three bedrooms, a fully finished basement and ample storage. Every room boasts with natural lighting. Enjoy peaceful living conveniently close to shops, school and transportation. Please contact me directly with questions . When ready to apply, copy the link into yourbrowser https://apply.link/37mOyXJ