Hyattsville, MD
4507 BURLINGTON ROAD
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:42 PM

4507 BURLINGTON ROAD

4507 Burlington Road · (202) 847-4466
Location

4507 Burlington Road, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2472 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PRICE REDUCED! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! This beautiful spacious residence is nestled on a quiet block in a desirably tranquil location.The house comes complete with a very spacious living room, kitchen; dining area, main level powder room, two full bathrooms, three bedrooms, a fully finished basement and ample storage. Every room boasts with natural lighting. Enjoy peaceful living conveniently close to shops, school and transportation. Please contact me directly with questions . When ready to apply, copy the link into yourbrowser https://apply.link/37mOyXJ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD have any available units?
4507 BURLINGTON ROAD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
Is 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4507 BURLINGTON ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4507 BURLINGTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
