16128 NY Ave

Beautiful, newly renovated, spacious and furnished 4 bedroom, 3 baths, two level apartment. Walking distance to the capital, metro, shopping, Howard U, Georgetown Law School, the Mall and many restaurants and attractions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
