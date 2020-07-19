All apartments in Howard County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16128 NY Ave

16128 North Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16128 North Avenue, Howard County, MD 21797

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful, newly renovated, spacious and furnished 4 bedroom, 3 baths, two level apartment. Walking distance to the capital, metro, shopping, Howard U, Georgetown Law School, the Mall and many restaurants and attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16128 NY Ave have any available units?
16128 NY Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Howard County, MD.
Is 16128 NY Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16128 NY Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16128 NY Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16128 NY Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Howard County.
Does 16128 NY Ave offer parking?
No, 16128 NY Ave does not offer parking.
Does 16128 NY Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16128 NY Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16128 NY Ave have a pool?
No, 16128 NY Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16128 NY Ave have accessible units?
No, 16128 NY Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16128 NY Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16128 NY Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16128 NY Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16128 NY Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
