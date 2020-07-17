All apartments in Harford County
917 TOWSON DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

917 TOWSON DRIVE

917 Towson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

917 Towson Dr, Harford County, MD 21009

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a ONE OF A KIND HOME! Detached, 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, w/ full finished basement (and walk out) sits on a quiet street in the Villages of Bynum Run community. The roomy foyer has porcelain flooring(!) in a wood grain design. So does the sunny Gourmet, eat-in kitchen. Watch the sun shine in as you pour a drink from your HAMMERED COPPER, farmhouse style sink (a truly unique item!) Tasteful ceramic tile backsplash, LR off kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout much of house. Wood Deck off the kitchen Large, fenced in backyard. Walk out basement, fully finished w/ 2/3 bath in basement. This home is amazing. Come and see. Fireplace is for show ONLY (flue is sealed). No smokers. No Vouchers. Min. credit 620 for all adults-all adults must apply. Pets on case-by-case basis, w/ additional pet rent and non refundable pet fee. Move in fee of 50. Bonus Amenities * An additional $10 to the monthly rent provides you with HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program which provides 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.An Additional $5 ensures there is someone available during off hours, under the Emergency Network Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 TOWSON DRIVE have any available units?
917 TOWSON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harford County, MD.
What amenities does 917 TOWSON DRIVE have?
Some of 917 TOWSON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 TOWSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
917 TOWSON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 TOWSON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 TOWSON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 917 TOWSON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 917 TOWSON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 917 TOWSON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 TOWSON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 TOWSON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 917 TOWSON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 917 TOWSON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 917 TOWSON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 917 TOWSON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 TOWSON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 TOWSON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 917 TOWSON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
