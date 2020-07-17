917 TOWSON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a ONE OF A KIND HOME! Detached, 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, w/ full finished basement (and walk out) sits on a quiet street in the Villages of Bynum Run community. The roomy foyer has porcelain flooring(!) in a wood grain design. So does the sunny Gourmet, eat-in kitchen. Watch the sun shine in as you pour a drink from your HAMMERED COPPER, farmhouse style sink (a truly unique item!) Tasteful ceramic tile backsplash, LR off kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout much of house. Wood Deck off the kitchen Large, fenced in backyard. Walk out basement, fully finished w/ 2/3 bath in basement. This home is amazing. Come and see. Fireplace is for show ONLY (flue is sealed). No smokers. No Vouchers. Min. credit 620 for all adults-all adults must apply. Pets on case-by-case basis, w/ additional pet rent and non refundable pet fee. Move in fee of 50. Bonus Amenities * An additional $10 to the monthly rent provides you with HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program which provides 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.An Additional $5 ensures there is someone available during off hours, under the Emergency Network Service.