720 ENGLISH IVY WAY

Amenities

Meticulously maintained END OF GROUP townhome with TRIPLE LEVEL bump-out in desired Hollywoods community! This stunning home is LOADED with upgrades. From the trendy shiplap walls, to the granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, kitchen island, updated bathrooms, vinyl rear deck, 1 car garage and more! The eat in kitchen is STUNNING! Master bedroom is very spacious and offers a private master bath with a soaking tub! And don't forget about the fully fenced rear yard featuring an under deck patio! Lawn cutting and trash removal included in your HOA! This is one of the "newer" one car garage model, take note. Don't miss out on this extra large move in ready home!