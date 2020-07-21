All apartments in Harford County
720 ENGLISH IVY WAY
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

720 ENGLISH IVY WAY

720 English Ivy Way · No Longer Available
Location

720 English Ivy Way, Harford County, MD 21001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously maintained END OF GROUP townhome with TRIPLE LEVEL bump-out in desired Hollywoods community! This stunning home is LOADED with upgrades. From the trendy shiplap walls, to the granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, kitchen island, updated bathrooms, vinyl rear deck, 1 car garage and more! The eat in kitchen is STUNNING! Master bedroom is very spacious and offers a private master bath with a soaking tub! And don't forget about the fully fenced rear yard featuring an under deck patio! Lawn cutting and trash removal included in your HOA! This is one of the "newer" one car garage model, take note. Don't miss out on this extra large move in ready home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY have any available units?
720 ENGLISH IVY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harford County, MD.
What amenities does 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY have?
Some of 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
720 ENGLISH IVY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harford County.
Does 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY offers parking.
Does 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY have a pool?
No, 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY have accessible units?
No, 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 ENGLISH IVY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
