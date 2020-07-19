All apartments in Greenbelt
Last updated March 19 2019

9 Parkway

9 Parkway Road · No Longer Available
Location

9 Parkway Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 03/15/19 PACE AWARD WINNING - Spacious 2 Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 17907

Welcome to The Parke Crescent Apartments! Outstanding Access To BWI Parkway, Beltway and Greenbelt Metro!

GREAT AMENITIES:
*Adjacent to the Greenbelt Aquatic & Fitness Center.
*3 minute walk to the Roosevelt Center which includes the public library, theater, shopping , banking, hair styling, medical offices, restaurants and US Post Office.
Farmers market every Sunday (June to October) at the Roosevelt Center.
*5 minute walk to Braden Athletic Field and Greenbelt City Tennis Courts.
* Near public transportation and I295, I495 and I95.
* Free off street parking.
* Near to NASA Goddard and Roosevelt high school.
*24-hour emergency maintenance

Whether you're beginning a new work day or taking a day off, you'll be glad you're doing it from your newly renovated apartment home at Parke Crescent. You can enjoy the view from the private balcony of your Greenbelt apartment and then prepare a meal in your fully equipped deluxe kitchen.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17907
Property Id 17907

(RLNE4677224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Parkway have any available units?
9 Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Parkway have?
Some of 9 Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9 Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 9 Parkway offer parking?
No, 9 Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 9 Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Parkway have a pool?
No, 9 Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 9 Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9 Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Parkway has units with dishwashers.
