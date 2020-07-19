Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Available 03/15/19 PACE AWARD WINNING - Spacious 2 Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 17907



Welcome to The Parke Crescent Apartments! Outstanding Access To BWI Parkway, Beltway and Greenbelt Metro!



GREAT AMENITIES:

*Adjacent to the Greenbelt Aquatic & Fitness Center.

*3 minute walk to the Roosevelt Center which includes the public library, theater, shopping , banking, hair styling, medical offices, restaurants and US Post Office.

Farmers market every Sunday (June to October) at the Roosevelt Center.

*5 minute walk to Braden Athletic Field and Greenbelt City Tennis Courts.

* Near public transportation and I295, I495 and I95.

* Free off street parking.

* Near to NASA Goddard and Roosevelt high school.

*24-hour emergency maintenance



Whether you're beginning a new work day or taking a day off, you'll be glad you're doing it from your newly renovated apartment home at Parke Crescent. You can enjoy the view from the private balcony of your Greenbelt apartment and then prepare a meal in your fully equipped deluxe kitchen.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17907

Property Id 17907



