Charlestowne North

Lease Length: 12, 9, 6 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $44
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit:
rent: $20
Dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Restricted breeds include: Pit-bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas, American Staffordshire, Shar-Pei, Bull Terriers, and any aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open parking lot uncovered, unassigned spaces which are included in rent.
Storage Details: Storage closest about the size of an elevator $25/month located in the downstairs