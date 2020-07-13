Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to Charlestowne North Apartments, a classic high-rise community with everything you're looking for. Unwind at the swimming pool or take advantage of the newly redecorated community room. At Charlestowne North, you'll live surrounded by mature trees in a quiet residential neighborhood, but yet you're close to transportation, shopping and entertainment. With a wide variety of apartment layouts to choose from, there's a perfect apartment home waiting for you at Charlestowne North Apartments.Professionally Managed By: