All apartments in Greenbelt
Find more places like Charlestowne North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbelt, MD
/
Charlestowne North
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Charlestowne North

8150 Lakecrest Dr · (240) 708-8147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenbelt
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8150 Lakecrest Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 714 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 814 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 715 · Avail. now

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charlestowne North.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to Charlestowne North Apartments, a classic high-rise community with everything you're looking for. Unwind at the swimming pool or take advantage of the newly redecorated community room. At Charlestowne North, you'll live surrounded by mature trees in a quiet residential neighborhood, but yet you're close to transportation, shopping and entertainment. With a wide variety of apartment layouts to choose from, there's a perfect apartment home waiting for you at Charlestowne North Apartments.Professionally Managed By:

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 9, 6 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $44
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit:
rent: $20
Dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Restricted breeds include: Pit-bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas, American Staffordshire, Shar-Pei, Bull Terriers, and any aggressive breed
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open parking lot uncovered, unassigned spaces which are included in rent.
Storage Details: Storage closest about the size of an elevator $25/month located in the downstairs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Charlestowne North have any available units?
Charlestowne North has 3 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does Charlestowne North have?
Some of Charlestowne North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charlestowne North currently offering any rent specials?
Charlestowne North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Charlestowne North pet-friendly?
Yes, Charlestowne North is pet friendly.
Does Charlestowne North offer parking?
Yes, Charlestowne North offers parking.
Does Charlestowne North have units with washers and dryers?
No, Charlestowne North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Charlestowne North have a pool?
Yes, Charlestowne North has a pool.
Does Charlestowne North have accessible units?
No, Charlestowne North does not have accessible units.
Does Charlestowne North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Charlestowne North has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Charlestowne North?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd
Greenbelt, MD 20770
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd
Greenbelt, MD 20770

Similar Pages

Greenbelt 1 BedroomsGreenbelt 2 Bedrooms
Greenbelt Apartments with PoolGreenbelt Cheap Places
Greenbelt Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity