Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven Property Amenities accessible business center 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome home to The Hanover Apartments! Our community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring unique floorplans, stylishly designed to maximize space and comfort! Every apartment features bright and open living areas, fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space, private patios or balconies, and a washer/dryer in-unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Select units have been renovated to include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, and a breakfast bar or kitchen island. Storage units are available for rent!



The Hanover Apartments has many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our fitness center, take a dip in our refreshing swimming pool, or spend time with your furry friend at the neighboring dog park! For your enjoyment and convenience, we also offer a business center, playground for kids, and an outdoor picnic area. Contact our leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at The Hanover Apartments!