Home
/
Greenbelt, MD
/
The Hanover Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

The Hanover Apartments

7232 Hanover Pkwy · (301) 945-8056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7212 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 7206 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 7214 · Avail. Oct 20

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7104D2 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 7074B2 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 7008B1 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hanover Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome home to The Hanover Apartments! Our community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring unique floorplans, stylishly designed to maximize space and comfort! Every apartment features bright and open living areas, fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space, private patios or balconies, and a washer/dryer in-unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Select units have been renovated to include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, and a breakfast bar or kitchen island. Storage units are available for rent!\n\nThe Hanover Apartments has many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our fitness center, take a dip in our refreshing swimming pool, or spend time with your furry friend at the neighboring dog park! For your enjoyment and convenience, we also offer a business center, playground for kids, and an outdoor picnic area. Contact our leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at The Hanover Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month (1 pet), $35/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Hanover Apartments have any available units?
The Hanover Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hanover Apartments have?
Some of The Hanover Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hanover Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Hanover Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hanover Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hanover Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Hanover Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Hanover Apartments offers parking.
Does The Hanover Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hanover Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hanover Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Hanover Apartments has a pool.
Does The Hanover Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Hanover Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Hanover Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hanover Apartments has units with dishwashers.

