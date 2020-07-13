Lakeside North Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range bathtub oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Lakeside North is in a park-like setting in Greenbelt’s historic district and only a stroll away from Greenbelt Lake. The Metro Bus and University of Maryland Shuttle Bus stops are within walking distance. Schools, shopping, dining, a local park and recreational facilities are also close-by. Check out Greenbelt’s quaint community center, designated a National Historical Landmark and boasting a vintage cafe, grocery store, lunch stops, and even a retro-style movie theater. Back home at Lakeside North, enjoy our community events, convenient location, and affordable prices that set us apart from the rest. “Lakeside North ~ Greenbelt’s Best-Kept Secret!”