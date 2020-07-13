All apartments in Greenbelt
Find more places like Lakeside North Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbelt, MD
/
Lakeside North Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Lakeside North Apartments

430 Ridge Rd · (240) 204-6875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Browse Similar Places
Greenbelt
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 432-09 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside North Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Lakeside North is in a park-like setting in Greenbelt’s historic district and only a stroll away from Greenbelt Lake. The Metro Bus and University of Maryland Shuttle Bus stops are within walking distance. Schools, shopping, dining, a local park and recreational facilities are also close-by. Check out Greenbelt’s quaint community center, designated a National Historical Landmark and boasting a vintage cafe, grocery store, lunch stops, and even a retro-style movie theater. Back home at Lakeside North, enjoy our community events, convenient location, and affordable prices that set us apart from the rest. “Lakeside North ~ Greenbelt’s Best-Kept Secret!”

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 standard for all
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit, breed restrictions
Dogs
restrictions: Dogs up to 75lbs, breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Off-street parking, Parking Lot.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside North Apartments have any available units?
Lakeside North Apartments has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeside North Apartments have?
Some of Lakeside North Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside North Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside North Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Lakeside North Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside North Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside North Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside North Apartments offers parking.
Does Lakeside North Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeside North Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside North Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside North Apartments has a pool.
Does Lakeside North Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Lakeside North Apartments has accessible units.
Does Lakeside North Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside North Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lakeside North Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd
Greenbelt, MD 20770

Similar Pages

Greenbelt 1 BedroomsGreenbelt 2 Bedrooms
Greenbelt Apartments with PoolGreenbelt Cheap Places
Greenbelt Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity