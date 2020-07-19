7824 SOMERSET COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

SUN-FILLED, 4 Bedroom Rental Opportunity in Greenbelt! This amazing home is a MUST SEE! You will not be disappointed. Are you looking for a sun-filled, spacious townhome with 3 (or Possibly 4) Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, and family room/den/office/Possible 4th BR? STOP! Look no further ... You Have Found Your Home!!! This 4-level townhome features cathedral ceilings in living room which leads to deck on rear of home with relaxing views, separate dining area, a huge, eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, newly installed granite countertops, a spacious Master Bedroom with nice closet space, private Master Bathroom with double sinks & french doors, 2 fireplaces, an attached garage, Central A/C, Forced Air Heat, hardwood floors, carpet, lots of closet space, storage, private backyard, community playground, near stores, shops, metro within minutes, near 495, 295, just minutes to DC & more! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!!! Schedule an appointment today ... do not delay!!!