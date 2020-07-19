All apartments in Greenbelt
7824 SOMERSET COURT

Location

7824 Somerset Court, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
SUN-FILLED, 4 Bedroom Rental Opportunity in Greenbelt! This amazing home is a MUST SEE! You will not be disappointed. Are you looking for a sun-filled, spacious townhome with 3 (or Possibly 4) Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, and family room/den/office/Possible 4th BR? STOP! Look no further ... You Have Found Your Home!!! This 4-level townhome features cathedral ceilings in living room which leads to deck on rear of home with relaxing views, separate dining area, a huge, eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, newly installed granite countertops, a spacious Master Bedroom with nice closet space, private Master Bathroom with double sinks & french doors, 2 fireplaces, an attached garage, Central A/C, Forced Air Heat, hardwood floors, carpet, lots of closet space, storage, private backyard, community playground, near stores, shops, metro within minutes, near 495, 295, just minutes to DC & more! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!!! Schedule an appointment today ... do not delay!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7824 SOMERSET COURT have any available units?
7824 SOMERSET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 7824 SOMERSET COURT have?
Some of 7824 SOMERSET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7824 SOMERSET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7824 SOMERSET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 SOMERSET COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7824 SOMERSET COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 7824 SOMERSET COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7824 SOMERSET COURT offers parking.
Does 7824 SOMERSET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7824 SOMERSET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 SOMERSET COURT have a pool?
No, 7824 SOMERSET COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7824 SOMERSET COURT have accessible units?
No, 7824 SOMERSET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 SOMERSET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7824 SOMERSET COURT has units with dishwashers.
