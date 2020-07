Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Recently remodel house with new Kitchen Cabinet, Countertop, SS Fridge, tiles and water lines. The house is carpeted wall to wall on the third level and the living area is hardwood floor. Central air/heat unit is 7 years Old. The entire house has just been painted. The basement is fully finished and the house is about 7 mins to Greenbelt Metro. The area is a quiet community