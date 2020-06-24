All apartments in Greenbelt
Last updated April 2 2020

5206 Rock Quarry Ave

5206 Rock Quarry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5206 Rock Quarry Avenue, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Feel cozy home and more comfort than a hotel - Property Id: 105016

The fourth level bedroom suite with large living area and private roof deck in a super luxury brand-new townhouse. Nicely furnished with brand-new furnitures. Feel cozy home and more comfort than a hotel. Located in a new neighborhood with all great conveniences in the heart of Metropolitan area. In the distance of a few minutes driving to NASA Goddard Space Center, University of Maryland in College Park, and etc. Easy access to Greenbelt Metro Station. Flexible lease term -Monthly lease available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105016
Property Id 105016

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5641814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 Rock Quarry Ave have any available units?
5206 Rock Quarry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 5206 Rock Quarry Ave have?
Some of 5206 Rock Quarry Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5206 Rock Quarry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5206 Rock Quarry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 Rock Quarry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5206 Rock Quarry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 5206 Rock Quarry Ave offer parking?
No, 5206 Rock Quarry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5206 Rock Quarry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5206 Rock Quarry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 Rock Quarry Ave have a pool?
No, 5206 Rock Quarry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5206 Rock Quarry Ave have accessible units?
No, 5206 Rock Quarry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 Rock Quarry Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5206 Rock Quarry Ave has units with dishwashers.
