285 Thompson Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated ice maker carpet

Quaint 2 BR/1 BA Single Family Home in Glen Burnie! Walk on inside to your beautiful living room with laminate flooring and natural light. The home also comes with a carpeted den space that can be a perfect office suite. There is a separated dining room along with a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer for added convenience. The functional kitchen provides updated appliances, ample counter/cabinet space, and an ice maker. Walk outside to your huge backyard! The two big bedrooms provide ample closet space along with a nice updated full bath!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



