811 Maury Ave

Amenities
Available 05/15/20 Very beautiful , spacious basement. - Property Id: 131497
I have a fully renovated basement, with a full bathroom, bedroom , and living room . No private entrance. The tenant will share a kitchen, refrigerator and washer and dryer . I'm intersted in an individual who is very neat , clean and quiet , and respectful , 30 years old and older , NO KIDS , NO COUPLES . Guest are allowed to visit/ stay overnight ONCE a week . If your interested please call 757-912-1212
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131497
Property Id 131497
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5688785)