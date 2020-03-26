All apartments in Glassmanor
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

811 Maury Ave

811 Maury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

811 Maury Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 05/15/20 Very beautiful , spacious basement.

I have a fully renovated basement, with a full bathroom, bedroom , and living room . No private entrance. The tenant will share a kitchen, refrigerator and washer and dryer . I'm intersted in an individual who is very neat , clean and quiet , and respectful , 30 years old and older , NO KIDS , NO COUPLES . Guest are allowed to visit/ stay overnight ONCE a week . If your interested please call 757-912-1212
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131497
Property Id 131497

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5688785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Maury Ave have any available units?
811 Maury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
What amenities does 811 Maury Ave have?
Some of 811 Maury Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Maury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
811 Maury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Maury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 811 Maury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does 811 Maury Ave offer parking?
No, 811 Maury Ave does not offer parking.
Does 811 Maury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Maury Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Maury Ave have a pool?
No, 811 Maury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 811 Maury Ave have accessible units?
No, 811 Maury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Maury Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Maury Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Maury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Maury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
