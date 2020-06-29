Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southview.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
pool
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 based on credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Southview have any available units?
Southview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
What amenities does Southview have?
Some of Southview's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southview currently offering any rent specials?
Southview is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP