Glassmanor, MD
Southview
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Southview

Open Now until 5:30pm
1309 Southview Dr · (240) 453-4640
Location

1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southview.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
playground
pool
internet access
on-site laundry
clubhouse
media room
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 based on credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southview have any available units?
Southview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
What amenities does Southview have?
Some of Southview's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southview currently offering any rent specials?
Southview is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Southview pet-friendly?
No, Southview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does Southview offer parking?
Yes, Southview offers parking.
Does Southview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Southview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Southview have a pool?
Yes, Southview has a pool.
Does Southview have accessible units?
No, Southview does not have accessible units.
Does Southview have units with dishwashers?
No, Southview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Southview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Southview has units with air conditioning.
