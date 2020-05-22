Rent Calculator
Glassmanor, MD
/
4665 Winterberry Ln
Last updated January 31 2020
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4665 Winterberry Ln
4665 Winterberry Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
4665 Winterberry Lane, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Nice freshly painted unit waiting on some new renters...
One year lease offered
1st month rent as deposit
1680 a month renter responsible for water and electric.....
Must have credit score of 580 or higher
One year of employment
4 recent paystubs
NO evictions
Must have 3 years rental history referrals
Owner does not accept section 8 vouchers...No basement
Serious inquiries only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4665 Winterberry Ln have any available units?
4665 Winterberry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glassmanor, MD
.
What amenities does 4665 Winterberry Ln have?
Some of 4665 Winterberry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4665 Winterberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4665 Winterberry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4665 Winterberry Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4665 Winterberry Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glassmanor
.
Does 4665 Winterberry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4665 Winterberry Ln offers parking.
Does 4665 Winterberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4665 Winterberry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4665 Winterberry Ln have a pool?
No, 4665 Winterberry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4665 Winterberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 4665 Winterberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4665 Winterberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4665 Winterberry Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4665 Winterberry Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4665 Winterberry Ln has units with air conditioning.
