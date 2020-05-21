All apartments in Germantown
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

3 Monarch Vista Ct

3 Monarch Vista Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Monarch Vista Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single House Rental 4BR/2BA - Property Id: 158198

Beautiful house for rent. Friendly neighborhood and renovated floors. Utilities are not included in the rent.

Feel free to contact us for information.

- Four Bedroom
- Two Bathroom
- Washer and Dryer (basement)
- Two levels and Basement/Attic
- Hardwood floor
- Garage and driveway
- Open Backyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158198p
Property Id 158198

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5281618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Monarch Vista Ct have any available units?
3 Monarch Vista Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Monarch Vista Ct have?
Some of 3 Monarch Vista Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Monarch Vista Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3 Monarch Vista Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Monarch Vista Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3 Monarch Vista Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 3 Monarch Vista Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3 Monarch Vista Ct offers parking.
Does 3 Monarch Vista Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Monarch Vista Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Monarch Vista Ct have a pool?
No, 3 Monarch Vista Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3 Monarch Vista Ct have accessible units?
No, 3 Monarch Vista Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Monarch Vista Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Monarch Vista Ct has units with dishwashers.

