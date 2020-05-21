Beautiful house for rent. Friendly neighborhood and renovated floors. Utilities are not included in the rent.
Feel free to contact us for information.
- Four Bedroom - Two Bathroom - Washer and Dryer (basement) - Two levels and Basement/Attic - Hardwood floor - Garage and driveway - Open Backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158198p Property Id 158198
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5281618)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Monarch Vista Ct have any available units?
3 Monarch Vista Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Monarch Vista Ct have?
Some of 3 Monarch Vista Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Monarch Vista Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3 Monarch Vista Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.