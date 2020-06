Amenities

fireplace some paid utils ice maker range oven refrigerator

WATER included in the rent. 2nd Level Condo featuring fireplace, and Kitchen/Dining combo. Over 1000 SqFt with ample space to be utilized. Galley style kitchen with a lot of cabinet space. Master bedroom with 2 closets and attached bathroom. Easy access to I-270, commuter routes, ICC 200, shopping centers. Open Floor plan. Plenty of natural light, sunshine, and comfort. Move in ready.