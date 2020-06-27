All apartments in Germantown
21125 CAMOMILE COURT

21125 Camomile Court · No Longer Available
Location

21125 Camomile Court, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very well maintained TH on great convenient location. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances, island, T-S area, open to FR which has a gas FPL and walk out to deck, separate DR. Easy 270 access and seconds to Milestone Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21125 CAMOMILE COURT have any available units?
21125 CAMOMILE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 21125 CAMOMILE COURT have?
Some of 21125 CAMOMILE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21125 CAMOMILE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21125 CAMOMILE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21125 CAMOMILE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 21125 CAMOMILE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 21125 CAMOMILE COURT offer parking?
No, 21125 CAMOMILE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 21125 CAMOMILE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21125 CAMOMILE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21125 CAMOMILE COURT have a pool?
No, 21125 CAMOMILE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 21125 CAMOMILE COURT have accessible units?
No, 21125 CAMOMILE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21125 CAMOMILE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21125 CAMOMILE COURT has units with dishwashers.
