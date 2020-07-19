All apartments in Germantown
21101 Futura Court, Germantown, MD 20876

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
parking
garage
21101 Futura Court Available 06/15/19 21101 Futura Court, Germantown, MD 20876 - LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH END UNIT TH IN MILESTONE. 2 CAR GARAGE, DECK, FIREPLACE. CLOSE TO I-270 AND TONS OF SHOPPING, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS. THIS IS A PRIME LOCATION IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, A COMMUTERS DREAM. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

Easy access to I-270, Rockville, Washington DC and Virginia! Lots of shopping, minutes away from Shady Grove Metro and Lake Forest Mall.

NO Pets Please!

Renter pays all Utilities.

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/u5OQ7_nWlcU

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 21101 Futura Court have any available units?
21101 Futura Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 21101 Futura Court currently offering any rent specials?
21101 Futura Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21101 Futura Court pet-friendly?
No, 21101 Futura Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 21101 Futura Court offer parking?
Yes, 21101 Futura Court offers parking.
Does 21101 Futura Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21101 Futura Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21101 Futura Court have a pool?
No, 21101 Futura Court does not have a pool.
Does 21101 Futura Court have accessible units?
No, 21101 Futura Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21101 Futura Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 21101 Futura Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21101 Futura Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 21101 Futura Court does not have units with air conditioning.
