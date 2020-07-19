Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

21101 Futura Court Available 06/15/19 21101 Futura Court, Germantown, MD 20876 - LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH END UNIT TH IN MILESTONE. 2 CAR GARAGE, DECK, FIREPLACE. CLOSE TO I-270 AND TONS OF SHOPPING, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS. THIS IS A PRIME LOCATION IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, A COMMUTERS DREAM. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!



Easy access to I-270, Rockville, Washington DC and Virginia! Lots of shopping, minutes away from Shady Grove Metro and Lake Forest Mall.



NO Pets Please!



Renter pays all Utilities.



Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/u5OQ7_nWlcU



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/nova



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.

http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE2216044)