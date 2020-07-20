Spacious townhouse with new carpet and paint in a desirable area. Sliding glass door from the dining room to a lovely deck. full finished level walkout basement with family room and fireplace. Only one pet up to 40 pounds with $150.00 additional pet rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE have any available units?
20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE have?
Some of 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.