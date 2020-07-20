20838 SHAMROCK GLEN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious townhouse with new carpet and paint in a desirable area. Sliding glass door from the dining room to a lovely deck. full finished level walkout basement with family room and fireplace. Only one pet up to 40 pounds with $150.00 additional pet rent.