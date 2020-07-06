All apartments in Germantown
20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:51 AM

20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1

20521 Shadyside Way · No Longer Available
Location

20521 Shadyside Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR RENT! Simply Unpack Your Bags in this Germantown Spacious Two Bedroom / Two Bath Condo. Sophisticated, Stylish Living Nestled in the Middle of a Peaceful and Quiet Community. Features: Open Floor Plan, Separate Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Corian Countertops. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Call Today for Your Private Tour. You Will Not Be Disappointed! Location, Location. Minutes to Shopping, Schools, and Commuter Routes. . Available 1 March. Pets - Small Dogs Okay. This One Won't Last Long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 have any available units?
20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 have?
Some of 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 offer parking?
No, 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 have a pool?
No, 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1 has units with dishwashers.

