20521 Shadyside Way #8 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR RENT! Simply Unpack Your Bags in this Germantown Spacious Two Bedroom / Two Bath Condo. Sophisticated, Stylish Living Nestled in the Middle of a Peaceful and Quiet Community. Features: Open Floor Plan, Separate Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Corian Countertops. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Call Today for Your Private Tour. You Will Not Be Disappointed! Location, Location. Minutes to Shopping, Schools, and Commuter Routes. . Available 1 March. Pets - Small Dogs Okay. This One Won't Last Long.