20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dramatic floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spiral staircase.. Loft with skylight - Perfect 1 bedroom plus den in loft. Walk into this beautiful apartment to see gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with breakfast bar and all new appliances, and spiral staircase to loft. Large bedroom with walk-in closet and door to balcony overlooking beautifully maintained community. Living area has a fireplace and also door to the balcony.

Loft is large and nicely carpeted. Large closet and skylights make this a beautiful space for a den, home office, or family room.



This condo faces community common areas and is very quiet. Pets ok on a case by case basis.



Condo is professionally managed.



(RLNE4799234)