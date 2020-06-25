All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B

20514 Shadyside Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

20514 Shadyside Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dramatic floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spiral staircase.. Loft with skylight - Perfect 1 bedroom plus den in loft. Walk into this beautiful apartment to see gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with breakfast bar and all new appliances, and spiral staircase to loft. Large bedroom with walk-in closet and door to balcony overlooking beautifully maintained community. Living area has a fireplace and also door to the balcony.
Loft is large and nicely carpeted. Large closet and skylights make this a beautiful space for a den, home office, or family room.

This condo faces community common areas and is very quiet. Pets ok on a case by case basis.

Condo is professionally managed.

(RLNE4799234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B have any available units?
20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B have?
Some of 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B offer parking?
No, 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B have a pool?
No, 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 20514 Shadyside Way, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America