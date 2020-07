20477 WATERS POINT LANE

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets gym clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym

MUST SEE! VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE. 2,642 tot. sq. ft. KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED. BREAKFAST ROOM OFF KITCHEN HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. DINING ROOM OFF OTHER SIDE OF KITCHEN. LIVING ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL IS 2 STORIES. UPPER LEVEL HAS SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH HAS UPDATED TUB/SHOWER AND DUAL VANITY. LOWER LEVEL HAS LAUNDRY AND PARTIALLY FINISHED. WOULD BE GREAT GYM. ! COULD USE FOR RECREATION ROOM! VERY OPEN. WALK OUT SLIDER DOOR TO REAR OF HOUSE WHICH HAS FENCED IN YARD. GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND 270.