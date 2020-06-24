All apartments in Germantown
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
20473 Summer Song Lane
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

20473 Summer Song Lane

20473 Summersong Ln · No Longer Available
Location

20473 Summersong Ln, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhome for rent- Available 9/1/2019 - Property Id: 110248

I will show the property Sat and Sun 8/24 and 8/25. Please call the owner before scheduling an appointment! 301 792 7167
Beautiful, open floor plan END UNIT Townhome in Germantown, MD. Full basement with full bath and fireplace and storage. 3 Bedroom and 2 full bath upstairs. Kitchen, living room with fireplace, dinning room and half bath in middle floor. Beautiful deck to walk out backyard. Accessible from exit 11, 13, 15 and 16 in 270. Walk to bus stop. Neighborhood pool and party room. 5 minutes to Outlet Mall. very close to school and metro. Light-filled house. Family oriented neighborhood.
I am looking for a very clean and financially stable tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/110248p
Property Id 110248

(RLNE5115831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20473 Summer Song Lane have any available units?
20473 Summer Song Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20473 Summer Song Lane have?
Some of 20473 Summer Song Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20473 Summer Song Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20473 Summer Song Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20473 Summer Song Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20473 Summer Song Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20473 Summer Song Lane offer parking?
No, 20473 Summer Song Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20473 Summer Song Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20473 Summer Song Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20473 Summer Song Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20473 Summer Song Lane has a pool.
Does 20473 Summer Song Lane have accessible units?
No, 20473 Summer Song Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20473 Summer Song Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20473 Summer Song Lane has units with dishwashers.
