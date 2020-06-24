20473 Summer Song Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Townhome for rent- Available 9/1/2019 - Property Id: 110248



I will show the property Sat and Sun 8/24 and 8/25. Please call the owner before scheduling an appointment! 301 792 7167

Beautiful, open floor plan END UNIT Townhome in Germantown, MD. Full basement with full bath and fireplace and storage. 3 Bedroom and 2 full bath upstairs. Kitchen, living room with fireplace, dinning room and half bath in middle floor. Beautiful deck to walk out backyard. Accessible from exit 11, 13, 15 and 16 in 270. Walk to bus stop. Neighborhood pool and party room. 5 minutes to Outlet Mall. very close to school and metro. Light-filled house. Family oriented neighborhood.

I am looking for a very clean and financially stable tenant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/110248p

