20432 AFTERNOON LANE

Large end unit townhome backs to the lake. Shows well - all in good shape- tenant moving out in July. Inside features large kitchen and master bedroom. Outside features a custom deck and fenced yard. Walking path and great water views - this home has big open rooms and a great setting. Perfect place to be your next home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
