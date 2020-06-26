All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:34 PM

20432 AFTERNOON LANE

20432 Afternoon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20432 Afternoon Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large end unit townhome backs to the lake. Shows well - all in good shape- tenant moving out in July. Inside features large kitchen and master bedroom. Outside features a custom deck and fenced yard. Walking path and great water views - this home has big open rooms and a great setting. Perfect place to be your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20432 AFTERNOON LANE have any available units?
20432 AFTERNOON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20432 AFTERNOON LANE have?
Some of 20432 AFTERNOON LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20432 AFTERNOON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
20432 AFTERNOON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20432 AFTERNOON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 20432 AFTERNOON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20432 AFTERNOON LANE offer parking?
No, 20432 AFTERNOON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 20432 AFTERNOON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20432 AFTERNOON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20432 AFTERNOON LANE have a pool?
No, 20432 AFTERNOON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 20432 AFTERNOON LANE have accessible units?
No, 20432 AFTERNOON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 20432 AFTERNOON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20432 AFTERNOON LANE has units with dishwashers.
